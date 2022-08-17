Gaynel Cora Tait passed away at Parkhurst House on Aug. 16, 2022, at the age of 82. She was born on May 6, 1940, in Lansing, Mich., to Richard Delp and Nadia Obuchoff.
She grew up in San Francisco, Calif., where she met Stanley Tait Sr. They were married on Aug. 25, 1956, in San Mateo, Calif. In the years that followed, they welcomed five children into this world: Stanley Jr., Richard, John, Yvonne and Barbara.
The family moved from California to Oregon in the 1970s, first settling in Junction City, Ore. A couple years after moving to Junction City, their house burned to the ground, leaving them to pick up the pieces. That is when they made a move this time to Hood River, Ore. Stanley got a job driving hyster for Duckwall Fruit and Gaynel painting lures at Luhr Jensen. This is where they would settle and raise their children.
Stanley passed away in 2000. After some time, Gaynel started traveling with family and friends, and she had so many great adventures and trips to Arizona during the winter, where she discovered a love for gems, jewels, and gold, and cruises from Alaska to Jamaica, where she enjoyed local cuisine and all the beauty of the world she could. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. She knitted baby hats for the Hood River Memorial Hospital for more than 25 years.
She spent 12 years living with Mervin (Whitey) Barker. They enjoyed each other’s company immensely; he looked after Gaynel when she was diagnosed with cancer in 2012, and in return she looked after him until his passing in 2019.
She is survived by her children Stanley Tait Jr., John (Pauline) Tait, Richard (Karen) Tait, Yvonne Tait, and Barbara (Ron) Barney; grandchildren Stauche (Heather) Moore, Kimberly (Jeremy) Muenzer, Kristina (Chris) Thompson, Valerie (Randy) Hayes, Misty Thomas, Michael Tait and Casey Tait; great-grandchildren Isaac Hansen, Jayton Muenzer, Hayden King, Makennah Champion, and Austin Champion; and nephew Ed Tait II and family. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Stanley Joseph Tait Sr., parents, brothers Walter and Ron Arika and nephew Mike Tait.
Services for Gaynel will be held as follows:
A viewing and rosary from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River; funeral Mass at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, proceeding to Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
