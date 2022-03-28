Gayle Lockwood was born in Portland, Ore., to Raymond and Winifred Rogers on Aug. 24, 1935. She grew up in Portland and attended Cleveland High School. She then went to Willamette University in Salem, following in her sister’s, mom’s and aunts’ footsteps. Gayle taught history at Central High in Independence, Ore. During that time, she met Gary Lockwood and six weeks later they married on July 13, 1958.
Along came Linda and Lorna in the 1960s. Over the years, Gayle taught GED classes to soldiers at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, raised her daughters, co-owned The Gadabout dress shop in downtown Hood River, Ore., volunteered teaching English to English Language Learners at Chemeketa Community College, and began a writing career. She published a book for young readers called “Libby Sims, Worry Wart.” Gayle spent much time with family and friends and continued volunteering as she could.
Gary and Gayle traveled much in their retirement years, with England as one of her favorite destinations.
Gayle passed away on March 25, 2022. She is preceded in death by Gary, her parents, her sister, Janet Waite, her in-laws, George and Lola Lockwood and her step-grandson, Sammy Fast Buffalo Horse. She is survived by her daughters, Linda Lockwood (Jeff Geissler) and Lorna Fast Buffalo Horse (JC Aguirre); her grandchildren Cody Crazybull (Kjerstin Laine), Logan Mays (Tyler Mays), Kirbey Geissler and step-grandson Warren Fast Buffalo Horse. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Dementia began robbing Gayle of her memories more than 10 years ago, but she never stopped sharing her lovely smile, or her fun sense of humor. We believe her spirit still has those memories, and she always believed her energy would join that of others who have passed before her. Shine on, dear Gayle! Remembrances can be made to Marion Polk Food Share, Salem Public Library Foundation or Willamette Vital Heath (formerly Willamette Valley Hospice).
