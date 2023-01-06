Gary Dean Thompson passed away Dec. 28, 2022, peacefully at home with family by his side. He was 79 years old. Gary, born April 15, 1943, to Ted and Florence Thompson, was raised on a wheat farm in Sherman County. In high school, he excelled in track and held records in the 220-meter event. Gary was also an eagle scout and served in the army national guard. After graduating from Sherman County High school in 1961, he attended Central Washington University, where he participated in track and field and focused on a business degree. He later graduated from Northwest Business College in Portland. In 1971, Gary and Linda were married and went on to have two children, Ryan and Jayme.
In 1976, they moved back to Sherman County to take over the family farm when his father decided to retire. Gary raised wheat and barley on the farm for 30 years. He loved Sherman County and he had an interest in local politics. In 2001 he ran for county commissioner as a write in. He won the election and went on to serve several years as a county commissioner and judge.
In 2005, Gov. Kulongoski appointed Gary as judge of Sherman County, where he served for 12 years. In his tenure, he was instrumental in bringing wind energy programs to the county that provided much needed funding for county projects and development. Gary was passionate about serving the county he loved. Being judge and commissioner were his greatest professional accomplishments.
Gary traveled extensively while a judge. He felt it was important to talk to other leaders within the state and across the U.S. He made many trips to Washington, D.C., always returning with ideas and information he had learned. Gary was part of a group of 20 people, including Gov. Brown, who traveled to China for two weeks on a trade mission. His leadership approach and style positively impacted all he worked with. Gary spent many hours volunteering in the county and served on the Mid-Columbia Producers Board of Directors. Gary retired from the county in 2018.
Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being in the outdoors. He loved attending sporting events, school activities, and 4-H events for his children and grandchildren. After retirement, Gary and his wife were able to travel, take several cruises, and spend time with special friends camping throughout Oregon and Washington.
Gary is survived by his wife Linda; son Ryan and wife Heather Thompson, and granddaughter Parker; daughter Jayme and Jesse Alsup, and grandchildren Austen and Levi Alsup; and sister Maryanne Hampson.
Memorial donations may be made to Sherman County Emergency Services. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
