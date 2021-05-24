On Monday, May 3, 2021, we lost a pillar of our community. Sadly, Gary Navarre — an upright, kind, smart, dependable, funny, giving man — passed away from natural causes. Gary was born Jan. 6, 1947.
Gary had many talents: Avid hunter, fisherman, businessman, and lifelong machinist — his beloved 1968 Dodge Charger won him several awards at car shows. Through all these pieces of his life, he built a wide network of friends who will miss him dearly.
A family man, Gary is survived by his partner Trisha, son Sean Navarre, and daughter Michelle Navarre. He had three grandchildren: Jennifer Navarre-Waterbury, Alexandria Marie Navarre, and Damion James McDonald. He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Navarre.
With current COVID-19 restrictions, services are temporarily delayed. Announcements will be made when it's safe to gather and share our memories of Gary.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to The Dalles EMS or Life Flight.
