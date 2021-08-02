Gary Elmer Lockwood, Col. Ret, was born in Medford, Ore., on Oct. 1, 1935, to Lola and George Lockwood. He grew up where his family could get work, around Washington State mostly. He attended South Kitsap High School and then attended Willamette University for undergrad and law school.
During law school, he met Gayle Rogers and married her six weeks later. He then joined the Army, did basic training, and went to Virginia for officers’ training. After basic training, his father drove Gayle across the country to get her to Virginia. Soon after that, Gary was stationed at Ft. Riley, Kan., where Linda was born, and later, at Ft. Wainwright, Alaska, where Lorna was born. That is when the family moved to Hood River, Ore. Gary worked as an attorney in private practice, served as a civic judge, and continued serving in the Oregon Army Guard. Along with these busy things, he supported his girls and Gayle in their endeavors over the years. Then he went to Salem to serve the National Guard as their state judge advocate.
Soon after his retirement, he served a couple years as the state selective service officer, appointed by Gov. John Kitzhaber. He also was an arbitrator for the Oregon Construction Contractor’s board.
Gary and Gayle traveled a lot, and Gary especially enjoyed taking Willamette Law Alumni groups to the U.S. Supreme Court to assist in their acceptance into the court. He was very proud of pro bono work he did on behalf of veterans. The last few years of Gary’s life were clouded by the effects of Parkinson’s disease.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Elsie, and his in-laws, Raymond and Winifred, as well as his step-grandson Sammy Fast Buffalo Horse. He is survived by his wife, Gayle Lockwood; his daughters, Linda Lockwood (Jeff Geissler) and Lorna Fast Buffalo Horse (JC Aguirre); his grandchildren, Cody Crazybull (Kjerstin Wood), Logan Geissler (Tyler Mays), Kirbey Geissler, and Warren Fast Buffalo Horse (Ashley Railton); and a niece and two nephews.
Remembrances can be made to Habitat for Humanity Willamette Valley Chapter, Marion Polk Food Share, or Willamette Valley Hospice as these organizations do work that Gary supported and appreciated, and with hospice, ultimately benefitted from. A memorial will be held at a later time.
