Gary Dean Jaros died on June 16, 2022, at the age of 87. Gary was born in Sidney, Mont., to George and Blanche Jaros, the youngest of three siblings. He moved his family to The Dalles, Ore., in the 1970s and was the owner of Dalles Insurance Agency until his retirement.
Gary graduated from high school in Walla Walla, Wash., and attended Eastern Washington College until he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a First Electrician’s Mate on a vessel based out of Sitka, Alaska. After his honorable discharge, he attended Oregon State University to study mechanical engineering. He met the love of his life, Betty Smith, and married prior to his graduation in 1962. Gary earned his Masters of Mechanical Engineering after the birth of their son, Mitchel. He worked for Boeing, Ford Motor Company and Airesearch, focusing on the design and development of turbine engines. He later decided to follow a different career path in insurance sales by opening his own insurance agency, which is now owned/operated by his son Mitch.
Gary and Betty spent many years in their RV snowbirding to warmer climates during the winter months. They enjoyed staying in Palm Springs and other areas in Arizona and Nevada. He enjoyed traveling, camping, and fishing with family. Gary was a talented woodworker and built and refinished many beautiful pieces over the years. He kept in shape by walking all over The Dalles with his Jack Russel Terrier. He was a member of the Moose and Eagles Lodges in The Dalles.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and his older brother Bruce Jaros and sister Audrey Gray. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Jaros of The Dalles, son Mitchel Jaros (Crystal) of The Dalles, and daughter, Tammy Jaros Lukinbeal (Geoff) of Scappoose, Ore., and three grandchildren, Alex, Ty, and Nicole Lukinbeal. He will be missed by family and friends, who loved him dearly.
