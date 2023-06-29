Gary Richard Bounds passed away June 22, 2023, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Gary was born May 19, 1955, and was 68 years of age at the time of passing.
Gary was born in Baltimore, Md., to Donald Richard and Hilma Hope (Brumfield) Bounds. He moved to Hood River in 1965 and attended local schools in the valley. He married Becky Covey in 1973 and shared a marriage together for 28 years. They brought into this world their four beloved children, Eric, Greta, Amy and Emily.
Gary worked in the wood industry for most of his life, then later started his own trucking business hauling logs; he called it “Bounds Trucking”. He was a hard worker and put in very many long hours to provide for his family that he dearly loved. He was a proud man, and very proud of his family.
For all those who knew Gary, knew how he felt about nature, and being in the outdoors! He was a Master Gardener, expert hunter, a terrific trapper and a legendary fisherman! In everything Gary did, he did it to the best of his ability — he was a very passionate man. He carried a big heart, and a contagious laugh that will be missed by many.
“You left a legacy in our hearts that we will keep tucked inside forever, and until we meet again… we will be watching for that sun to risen daddy!”
Because of the Lord’s great love, we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail.
They are new every morning, great is your faithfulness. — Lamentations 3: 22-23 (NIV)
Gary is survived by his former wife, Becky Covey; brother, Michael Bounds (and sister-in-law, Linda) and their three kids, Sara Gilliam, Haley Bounds and Dustin Bounds; son, Eric Bounds (and daughter-in-law, Brenda) and their children, Ellienana Bounds and Julia Bounds; daughter, Greta Sanchez and her children, Alex Gazan and London Allen; daughter, Amy Kellogg (and son-in-law, Cody) and their children, Abigail Kellogg and Elijah Kellogg; daughter, Emily Parman (and son-in-law, Jesse) and their children, Easton Parman, Jackson Parman and Addie Parman; and a host of friends that Gary has collected over the years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Hilma.
Services are planned for 1 p.m., Friday, June 30 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Graveside Rites will follow at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
