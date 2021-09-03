Gail Owen Lewis passed away on Feb. 5, 2021, at his home in Cascade Locks, Ore. Gail was born on May 31, 1946, and was 74 years of age at the time of his passing.
Gail was born to Glen Orval Lewis and Marjorie Maxine Cook in Prineville, Ore. Gail worked for a canning company in Salem in the early 1970s. Gail often told stories of the shenanigans he and his cousins and friends engaged in as young men in Central Oregon. Many involved “borrowed” horses and cars and narrow escapes.
At the young age of 18, Gail enlisted as a Marine to honorably serve two tours in Vietnam. In addition to the Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the 1968 Tet Campaign Medal, Gail was the recipient of the distinguished Purple Heart. He didn’t speak much of his service as he was very humble.
When Gail returned home, he found the love of his life while buying Fix a Flat at the market. He returned to the market time and time again for more cans of Fix a Flat in hopes the cashier would give him the time of day. Gail’s persistence paid off and he married then cashier, Jean Douthit McCorkle, in 1970.
The pair made a life together raising their sons in Portland, Ore. Years later in 1991, Jean told Gail about a perfect home in Cascade Locks. Jean promised him she had found a great place to live with a small piece of land, a view of the Columbia River, great fishing, and the space he had always wanted. That’s all it took; Gail didn’t hesitate and signed the promissory note to buy the home site unseen. They lived there for nearly 30 years and made countless friends along the way.
The years that followed were filled with many hunting and fishing trips with family and friends. Gail was an avid fisherman, who also enjoyed elk hunting. Many memories over the years included countless fishing and hunting stories and his years working at the bank.
Gail had attended Chemeketa Community College to earn a degree in computer sciences, which served him well. He made a career as a manager of information technologies for US Bank for nearly 40 years before retiring in 2009. His wit and tact provided for many “Lewisisms,” which are still in our every-day language and will live on for years to come.
In addition to his career, Gail also volunteered in several capacities for the City of Cascade Locks, including city council, budget committee, and multiple other committees. While he was serving on the Law Enforcement Sub-Committee during the 1990s, he worked hard on creating a local Cascade Locks Police Department that had gained public support from local citizens. He even took it upon himself to have badges made for the positions the committee was proposing.
We remember Gail as a devoted husband, father, and a best friend. He was an intelligent man who was widely respected. His experiences have taught us all valuable life lessons and what good character looks like. He will be missed by all who knew him, and we celebrate the life he had and shared with us all.
Gail is survived by his brother, Richard C. Lewis of Stayton, Ore.; sister, Janie Nelson of California; his sons, Jack Lewis (Monica), Gary Lewis (Tallina), and Sterling Totton; grandchildren, Zach, Maxwell, Calvin, Grant, Katelyn and Kenneth (Chantel); and great-grandchildren, Ryan and Kiara.
Gail was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Lewis, who passed away in 2012; brothers Harold L. Lewis of Prineville and Thomas G. Lewis of Denver, Colo.; and parents, Marjorie and Glen Lewis.
A service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11 at Cascade Locks Cemetery, 95 N.W. WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks. Family invites friends to gather after the service at Port House No. 3 in the Marine Park, 395 S.W. Portage Road, Cascade Locks, to share stories and memories of Gail.
Gail had a soft spot for animals and loved his many furry companions over the years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter in Gail's memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore.
