It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Virginia "Gail" Jones, longtime resident of The Dalles, Ore., on Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 63 years. Gail will be lovingly remembered by her siblings, brother Dave Craven and brother Joe Craven as well as her sisters Cher Saylors, Tammy Sexton and Mary Singletary, numerous relatives, cousins and beloved friends. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph C. Craven and Barbara Padgett, and siblings Johnny, and Jim Craven.
Gail loved many things in life both big and small, from playing with her dogs in her earlier years to the time she spent playing games with her nieces and nephews. She always brought love and joy into everyone's lives. Gail loved to travel in her youth, but she felt most at home right on the wonderful Oregon Coast, her favorite location being Lincoln City, Ore.
A viewing for Gail will be held at 3 p.m. on Dec. 5 at Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles. Her celebration of life will be held at a later date (summer 2021).
Finally, Gail is at rest. Please hold her close, as I do, in your mind and your spirits, always remembering her extraordinary heart and everlasting love.
Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.