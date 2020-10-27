Fred Allen Phipps, 73, died Oct. 21, 2020, at his home, in The Dalles Ore. Fred was born July 25, 1947, in Klamath Falls, Ore., to Junia James Phipps and Lotti Phipps Baker. After his father’s passing, Lotti remarried to Grover Cleveland Baker III. He grew up traveling with his family for work.
At 17 years old, Fred left his family in Salem, Ore., and traveled to California. He later returned to Hood River, Ore., where he met his wife, Wanda Faye Phipps. They married in 1967 and were married for 49 years.
He enlisted in the Army in 1967. He was honorably discharged in 1971. During his service, he served in Vietnam for two years. He then returned to the states, where he was a drill sergeant in Fort Ord, Calif. He was a recipient of two Purple Hearts and Ranked E6.
After his discharge from the Army, Fred and Wanda settled in The Dalles, where they raised their two sons, Anthony and Robert Phipps. Together, they also had many honorary children, including, but not limited to, Richard Greiner, Kevin Clauson, and Robert Smith. Their door was always open.
Wanda passed in January 2016. In the remaining years of Fred’s life, he was well loved by his friends and family. You could always find him helping a friend or neighbor or dancing with his best friends Nikki Smith Lesich and Jeanie Ferguson.
His family includes his brothers Junia (Jim) Phipps Jr., and Grover (Skip) Baker, and sisters Barbara Morris and Valerie Baker (deceased); daughters-in-law Jennifer Mayer Phipps and Jennifer Baker Phipps; and grandchildren Jamie Ellett, Madison Eby, Lily Eby, and Peyton Eby.
Private Military Honors and a viewing were held Monday, Oct. 26 at Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles.