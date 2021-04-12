Fred Benson, fourth generation farmer on property purchased in 1909, died in Bend Hospital of lung cancer on April 1, 2021. There will be a celebration of life at their home on May 8; details to come.
Fred was born Aug. 26, 1957, and graduated from Sherman High School and attended Clackamas Community College for a few months. He married Pat Cheney on Nov. 19, 1983. They have three sons, Travis (fiancé Kerrin), Jason Cheney and Bert Benson (Marsha). He had grandkids Kristen Cheney, and Shelby and Clayton Reed. He is also survived by his parents, Jack and Dorothy Benson, and three sisters, Kathy (Brian Smith) of Crouch, Idaho, Vicki (Tim Mills) of Kent, Ore., and Joni (Rick Kucera) of Scappoose, Ore., as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Fred loved his family and enjoyed time with friends. Many good times will be remembered at their ranch.
