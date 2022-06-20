Franklin “Frank” D. Weeks passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Frank was born to Harvey and Vera Weeks at Tacoma General Hospital in Tacoma, Wash., on March 21, 1941. He was the youngest of seven children. Frank is survived by his wife, Martha “Marty” Weeks; his brother Gene Weeks; numerous loving nieces and nephews; daughters Carolyn, Darlene, Heidi, Tammy, their adopted daughter Laura; and son Daniel. Frank and Marty have 19 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren.
Frank spent most of his working carrier as a math instructor at Mt. Hood Community College, in Gresham, Ore. In 1992, Frank was “honored” by receiving a Distinguished Teaching Award. In 1995, Frank retired and moved to Colville, Wash., where he and Marty built a home and worked together on developing their 40-acre site. Three years later Frank had the opportunity to teach math and other related topics at the Colville Campus of Spokane Community Colleges. While teaching at the Colville campus, Frank was nominated for teacher of the year.
Frank was a Master Gardener, which showed in the gardens and landscape projects that he cared so deeply for. Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, camping, and dancing. For several years Frank and Marty wintered in Yuma, Ariz. Frank often said that his greatest blessing in life was his wife Marty, family, and friends. Frank is loved deeply and will be truly missed
Franks’ celebration of life and memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 9 at 2 p.m. Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore.
