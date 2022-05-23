Frank Cyrus (Bud) Grady of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born on Feb. 11, 1930, in Valley City, N.D., to Cyrus Walter Grady and Lelia Mariol (Brace) Grady. The family of seven packed up belongs in a Ford Model A in 1937 and drove to join family in The Dalles. Frank began working at the local JC Penney store at age 13 to help support the family. He worked there until he graduated from The Dalles High School in 1947.
Frank enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1949 and served one year. Frank married Norma Martha Permann on Aug. 2, 1953. He was the service manager for Ray Schultens Ford until his retirement at age 65. He cherished his friendship with Ray Schultens and the many people and customers who worked with him. Frank was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Frank is survived by his wife, Norma, of 68 years; son James Frank Grady; daughter Jeannie Mar Nelson (Nick); grandchildren Michael Grady Mar (Anna) and Christel Grady.; great-grandsons Adam Grady Mar and Henry Michael Mar; sister Elizabeth Fullenwider of The Dalles; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sisters Delores Margie Jones, Delraine (Babe) Wallace, and Marty Marlene (Sweet Pea) Roark.
The family held a graveside service on April 22 at IOOF Parklawn Cemetery, The Dalles. The family wishes to thank the staff at MCMC and Bristol Hospice for their tender kindness and care of our beloved Frank (Bud) and family members. Contributions to Bristol Hospice Hood River No. 776 in memory of Frank (Bud) Grady would be gratefully appreciated.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.