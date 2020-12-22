Frances Marie Dingman (Regan), age 74, passed away peacefully on Dec. 11, 2020, due to stage 4 metastatic liver cancer. She was born March 28, 1946, in Davenport Iowa, to Donald and Gertrude Regan.
She he met her lifelong partner of 52 years, Ernie Dingman, in the U.S Army, in San Francisco, Calif., and the two were married April 27, 1968.
Marie loved puzzles, word search, and game shows, but most of all she loved her Lord Jesus Christ and morning Bible study! She always had a positive attitude about anything and everything — her moto was "ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL, NO MATTER THE SITUATION." Her positivity was so very contagious and encouraging!
Marie is survived by her sister, Patty Deoliveira; husband, Ernie Dingman; children, Malachite and Tyden Dingman, and Elasha Cervantes; grandchildren Izaiah and Amyah Dingman, and Noah and Aiden Cervantes; and son-in-law Manuel Cervantes.
A celebration of life will be held in May 2021; further details will be posted.
