Floyd Franklin Branson III was taken home to Heaven on Sept. 1, 2022, following a long battle with heart disease. Floyd was born on Dec. 25, 1947, in Miami, Okla., to Floyd Jr., and Marcellia (Spicer) Branson. The family moved to Hood River, Ore., in 1954, where he spent most of his 74 years.
A United States Army Veteran who served in both Vietnam and Germany, Floyd received his honorable discharge in August of 1970. He attended college at Mt. Hood Community College and Oregon State University, and spent a distinguished 29-year career as a warehouseman, and then a service technician at Sprint, retiring in 2005 following his first stroke.
Floyd was a member of the Seneca-Cayuga Tribe of Oklahoma. He enjoyed tennis, bowling, hunting, fishing, and rooting for the New York Yankees and the Green Bay Packers. He was also a frequent patron of casinos.
Floyd had a passion for his family and loved deeply. He was quick with a joke or to make you laugh. He was friendly, always ready with a handshake or a hug, optimistic, and supportive. His voice and his smile brought great joy and comfort to all who had the privilege of knowing him.
Floyd “Bud” leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 30 years, Laurie; a sister, Elizabeth; four children, Janelle, Rene’, Sean, and Jonathan; and 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Hood River Alliance Church, with viewing from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Anderson Tribute Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.