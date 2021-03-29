We are very saddened to announce the passing of our sister, aunt and friend Florence Akiyama. She was born to Rudy and Selma Huseby in Montana on Nov. 25, 1942. She passed to heaven on March 25, 2021. Florence was raised in Hood River, Ore., and graduated from Wy'east High School.
Florence married Nobi Akiyama on Jan. 8, 1965. She and Nobi worked together at Nobi's service station until his passing in November of 2017.
She was predeceased by her parents, sisters Hariett, Alice and Lori and brothers David and Elliott. She is survived by sisters Audrey Bartorelli and Thelma Austin, many nieces and nephews and many friends.
Florence loved animals, especially her poodles and birds. Florence was loved by her family and many friends and will be greatly missed.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no memorial service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to your favorite charity will be very much appreciated.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.