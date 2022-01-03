Everardo De La Torre Horta passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 94 surrounded by his family on Dec. 30, 2021.
Everardo was born on July 11, 1927, in Pihuamo, Jalisco. At a very young age, he traveled into the U.S. and eventually settled in The Dalles, Ore., in the early 1960s. He worked on the construction of I-84 and then went on to work at the aluminum plant. He retired from the aluminum plant after 30 years.
During his retirement, he enjoyed fishing and planting and growing vegetables and sharing them with friends and family. Everardo was a man of all trades; he enjoyed carpentry, and often tackled all sorts of work needed inside and outside his home. He was a long-time member of St. Peter’s Church and served as Eucharistic Minister, enjoyed church retreats and often volunteered in church related functions. Everardo also had a great gift for playing beautiful music. He often entertained the family with his accordion and singing old songs.
Everardo is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carmen; their children, Domitila Telles, Ernesto De La Torre, Humberto De La Torre and Ruth Pullen, and his oldest children Everardo De La Torre Jr. and Anita De La Torre; brother, Regino Chavez; and his 17 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, as well as his beloved dog Coco.
He was preceded in death by his parents Abraham and Domitila De La Torre, his brother Lauro De La Torre and sisters Josefina Lares De La Torre and Enedina De La Torre, and his son Hector De La Torre.
Viewing will be Friday, Jan. 7 from 5-8 p.m. (rosary at 6 p.m.) at Spencer, Libby, & Powell funeral home, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles. Funeral and Mass service will be Saturday, Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at St Peter’s Catholic Church, 1222 W. 10th St., The Dalles. He will be laid to rest at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery.
