Evelyn Darlene (Sheldon) Gibbs, age 91, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. She was born to Glen Allen and Glena Belle (Merrill) Sheldon on Oct. 2, 1931, in Clearwater, Minn.
Evelyn married Charles “Ted” Theodore Gibbs on June 24, 1950, and they spent 72 years together. Evelyn and Ted were longtime residents of Dufur, Ore., and active members of the Dufur Christian Church, where she taught Sunday school classes for 50 years. Evelyn was a librarian at Dufur Public School for 22 years, a member of the Dufur Valley Garden Club and the Dufur Historical Society, and a frequent host at the Living History Museum on Main Street.
Evelyn and Ted raised three children, Gordon, Letha, and Cherie, while also welcoming into their home exchange students Bronwin (Mills) Nordberg from New Zealand and Azar Abu Zarin from Malaysia. In retirement, Ted and Evelyn worked for Wasco County Weed Control, camping five summers in the Mt. Hood National Forest removing noxious weeds, including tansy ragwort. Evelyn and her beloved golden retriever and therapy dog, Sadie, visited patients in the Mid-Columbia Medical Center weekly for 10 years. Evelyn was the caregiver for her mother for 10 years.
Evelyn is survived by her husband, Ted Gibbs of The Dalles; son, Gordon Gibbs of Kalispell, Mont.; daughters, Letha Gibbs Wulf of Beaverton, Ore., and Cherie Gibbs Taylor of Portland, Ore.; and 10 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Evelyn was preceded in death by her father, Glen Sheldon; mother, Glena Sheldon; and sister, Donna May (Sheldon) Siebert.
There will be a celebration of Life at the Dufur Christian Church on May 27 at 2 p.m.
