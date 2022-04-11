Eugene “Gene” John Uczen Jr., born Feb. 28, 1943, died of natural causes early on April 7, 2022. He was 79 years old and was surrounded by his family.
Gene is survived by his wife Joyce and his three children and their families: David Uczen, wife Jannette, and daughter Hallie; Carol Harris, husband Trenton, son Hunter, and daughter Heather; and Pamela Hegemann, husband Rob, daughters Lindsey and Lauren, and their son Luke. Gene is also survived by his younger sister, Alice Uczen Hladon, of Arizona, and his brother-in-law, Larry Cline, of Illinois.
Gene has lived in Hood River, Ore., since December 2011, when he retired from a career in the telecommunications industry.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
