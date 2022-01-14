Ethan Daniel Lucas passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Portland, Ore., after falling ill. His passing was completely unexpected and the family is deeply saddened by his loss. He was just 30 years old.
Ethan was born Jan. 29, 1991, to Micheal and Debra Lucas in Hood River, Ore. Ethan grew up in Hood River and attended Hood River Valley High School, where he was a standout athlete on the football team. After graduating high school in 2009, Ethan continued his education at Wyoming Technical Institute. There he studied diesel and automotive disciplines, ultimately graduating in the top of his class. He then moved back home to Hood River and pursued his passion of diesel discipline, working his way up from the bottom. Over the past 10 years, he worked for many light and heavy-duty diesel and automotive shops until he realized his dream of being a shop owner. In 2017, Ethan opened Hi-Torque Performance in Portland, where he quickly carved out his place in diesel performance.
Shortly after moving to Portland, he met Brigitte Gasso. They were married July 25, 2015, in Sandy, Ore., and were blessed with two daughters, Braelynn (3), and Blaykley (7 months).
Anyone who knew Ethan was immediately pulled in by his humor and big personality; he could fill a room with laughter in an instant. He loved taking trips to the beach with his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the outdoors.
He is survived by his wife Brigitte; daughters Braelynn (3) and Blakely (7 months); parents Micheal and Debby Lucas; brothers Mychal, Zack, and Cam Lucas and their wives Alison, Nam, and Christina; nieces and nephews Billy (16), Kenadie (13), Colton (13), Drew (11), Rylie (9), Hadlie (6), Paxton (4), and Kota (2 months); as well as countless others who loved him dearly.
Services will be held at Sandy Funeral Home on Friday, Jan. 17 at noon (39551 Pleasant St., Sandy, OR 97055). Celebration of life at McMenamins Edgefield ballroom from 3-6 p.m.
