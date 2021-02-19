Ernest “Norman” Bennet of The Dalles, Ore., died Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family. Norman was born May 1, 1926, in Spennymoor, England, to Ernest and Olive (Messenger) Bennett. He had two siblings, an older sister Jean and a younger brother Brian. Norman attended 14 years of school prior to going to work full time to help support his family during World War II.
Norman immigrated to the United States in 1952, settling in the Bay area. He married Edith Hildebrand in 1955 in Oakland, Calif. They had three children, Pamela Jean, Carol Susan, and Bruce Norman. Norman worked as the operations manager for Radiant Chemical of Oakland for 24years. He retired in 1988 and he and Edith moved to Murdock, Wash., in 1990. Edith passed away from breast cancer in March 2000.
Norman married Dorothy Sharpe of The Dalles on Jan. 5, 2002. They were active members of Gateway Church. Norman served with Habitat for Humanity and also lead and participated regularly in Al-Anon meetings in The Dalles.
Norman is survived by his wife, Dorothy, his sister Jean, and brother Brian; his children, Pamela and her husband Peter, Carol and her husband Graham, and his son Bruce; his grandchildren, Andrea and Nolan; and great-grandchildren, Chelsea and Maverick. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Cheryl and her husband Scott, and Scott and his wife Sally; and step-grandchildren Andrew and his wife Helen, and Allison; and step great-grandchildren, Ashton and Natalie.
A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Attendance will be limited to six people at a time in the building. Masks are required at all times and guests are strongly encouraged to distance at least 6-feet from those not in their household.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 24 at the Lyle-Balch Cemetery, 65-105 Balch Road, Lyle, Wash.
The memorial service will be private due to COVID restrictions; however, it will be live streamed. To watch, online go to www.gatewaypc.org at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20.
If interested, donations can be made to Heart of Hospice, The Dalles, or Gateway Church in Norman's name, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, OR 97058.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
