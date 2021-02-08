Erma Jean Bryan was born in Healy, Kansas on April 4, 1934 to Glenn and Ida Wallace. Erma passed away on Jan. 18, 2021, due to complications from COVID-19.
Erma's family moved to Oregon when she was a baby and they lived in Sherman County. Erma attended school in Wasco and Moro, Ore. Siblings are Glenna (Ken), Jim (Jeanette), Dave (Neila). She was preceded in death by siblings Bill, Joyce, Jack and Chuck.
Erma married Daniel Glenz in February 1952. Erma and Dan had two children, Daniel Glenz (Diane) and Susy (Karl) Backstrand, five grandchildren, Patricia, Danielle, Brandon, Kelli and Rachel, and six great-grandchildren.
Following the death of her husband Dan, Erma married Aaron Bryan of Klickitat, Wash. Aaron had two sons, Mike Bryan and Bob (Tanker) Bryan and they have seven children, Mike, Amy, Shelley, Jon, Danielle, Mark and Paul. Erma and Aaron had many wonderful years together and they enjoyed frequent boating, hunting and camping adventures with family.
After the passing of her husband Aaron, Erma met Dave Lane. Erma and Dave became companions and they created many good memories together in their later years in Moro. Erma and Dave were snowbirds in Yuma, Ariz., for the last 10 years. They loved the sunshine and the warm winters in Yuma and called it their "Happy Place." They made many friends in Yuma and they had a lot of good times. Dave passed several days after Erma from COVID-19.
Erma loved to spend time with her family and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, playing cards, dancing and especially walking. Walking was her "cure all," something that she has passed down to her children. Erma had a personality and smile that would light up a room. She was a young 86 years old and lived everyday with enthusiasm and purpose. She will be greatly missed.
(1) entry
Erma was one of my best friend in Yuma. A dear dear friend that I’ll never forget. She made the best of ever day and her smile said it all. She enjoyed life, loved her dancing, happy hour, pool time, cards, line dancing, shuffle board and many more activities in Yuma. She was good at whatever she did. She loved her walks and stopped to talk to everyone on her path. She enjoyed people. She’ll be missed by everyone. Love you Erma, will never forget you. 🙏🏻😘❤️🌹
My condolences and prayers to all the family.
