Erin Brady Conry’s life was a love story. She was born June 15, 1953, in The Dalles, Ore., and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1971. Erin graduated from the OSU School of Pharmacy in 1976 and served several communities as a dedicated pharmacist in the Tualatin Valley, where she lived for most of her career.
While on a cruise ship, she met and fell in love with Patrick Conry, and they were married in November 1986. As a couple, they liked to travel and their home was known for Patrick’s hospitality and Erin’s cooking talent. While her work as a pharmacist required precision, her culinary passion expressed innovation and exuberance. Their home was a comfortable place full of love and playful dachshunds. After retirement, Erin and Patrick moved to Eagle Crest near Redmond, Ore.
Erin passed away embraced by her siblings on March 6, 2022, as a result of MS just six months after the death of her husband Patrick. She is survived by her mother Eileen Brady; her sister, Coleen Connolly (Jim); her brothers, Phil Brady (Mary Jo Commerford), and Kevin Brady (Kerry Jo); and her nieces and nephews, Bridget, Rose, Patrick (Elanor Taylor), and Molly Connolly, Sarah (LaKecia Farmer), and Maza Brady (Chris Gray), and Kai (Zei Johnson) and Kyle Brady.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 26 at noon at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lake Oswego, Ore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.