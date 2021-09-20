Eric Edward DeHart passed away in Portland, Ore., on May 26, 2021, at the age of 52. Mosier was “his kind of town” for more than 40 years. He established his home there with his spouse/partner in fun, Daphne Flud. He was larger than life and if you meet him, you meet a wonderful, fun loving, “So glad you got to see me” — kind of man!
Surviving family members are: Daphne Flud, spouse/partner for more 12 years; brother Garry and Ellie Miles (Fla.); brother Jeff Miles (Ore.); father Dillard and Joyce DeHart (Ore.); son Corey DeHart (Mont.); daughter Jessica and Mike McLaughlin (Pa.); brother David DeHart (Ore.); sister Jaime DeHart (Ore.); and nine grandchildren. Like Eric would say, “I’m related to 3/4 of the Hood River Valley.”
As per Eric’s wishes throughout his lifetime, no celebration of life or memorial service was planned.
