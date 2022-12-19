It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elysium Camille Bourdeau on Dec. 13, 2022, after a long-fought battle with cancer and complications from her treatment.
El was born in Fort Carson, Colo., on Aug. 31, 2008, and was laid to rest in Cascade Locks, Ore., on Dec. 19. She is survived by her father and mother, Xander and Cayla Bourdeau, her siblings Althea, Nicholas, Margaret, and Hierotheos, and her reptile sons Popcorn the crested gecko and Lemon the corn snake, as well as an unending extended family that will love and miss her endlessly. El was also a member of the Saint Joseph of Petersburg Orthodox Church.
El was a gifted artist, committing her time to drawing and creating pieces that will continue to bring joy and inspire those that were lucky enough to experience her talent. El was an inspiration to all that knew her with her unwavering positivity and a coolness that no one could match.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.