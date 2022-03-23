Elizabeth Ann Ohnemus (Betty) was born in Hood River, Ore., on July 6, 1931, to John and Mildred Young of Willard, Wash. She grew up in Willard and graduated from Stevenson High School in 1949.
After graduation, she began working for Bob Salvesen in Stevenson. Betty loved to dance, so as it was, she met her husband-to-be at a dance in White Salmon in the Fall of 1951. They were married in May of 1953.
Betty passed away peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 24, 2022, in her home.
Betty is survived by her husband Doug, of 69 years; son Steven Ohnemus and his wife Becky; son Scott Ohnemus; daughter Susan Ohnemus; daughter Sandra Fechtner and husband Joe; and six grandchildren. Betty is also survived by her brother, John Young and his wife Diana.
Betty was a loving person who enjoyed many things including homemaking, gardening, dancing, but most of all she loved her family, who were always around her.
No formal services will be held, at her request. A family service will be held sometime in the future.
