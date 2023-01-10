On Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, Elizabeth M. Fullenwider left this earth to reunite with her family and friends in heaven.
Born in Lisbon, N.D., on Oct. 6, 1928, to Cyrus W. and Lelia M. (Brace) Grady, Elizabeth was the first born of five children. In 1937, the family decided to relocate, settling in The Dalles, Ore. Elizabeth graduated in 1946 from The Dalles High School, then went on to attend beauty school in Portland, Ore. After graduating beauty school, Elizabeth returned to The Dalles, where she owned and operated Lorraine’s Beauty Shop (Joan’s).
In 1951, Elizabeth met her one and only, Edwin Fullenwider, and they married. Ed was a construction lineman. They worked and traveled around the U.S. before returning to The Dalles in 1966 to call it home. Meanwhile, they raised their two sons, Marshall, born in 1952, and Stephen in 1955.
Elizabeth is survived by son Marshall (Linda) Fullenwider; sister-in-law Norma Grady; grandchildren Joshua (Jessica Henry) Fullenwider, Lara Fullenwider, Anna Jensen, John Boyd, Jeremy (Lindsey) Fullenwider; nieces Linda (Doug) Brender, Elizabeth Kennedy, Jeanne Nelson, Sandy Anderson, Karen (Gary) and Teresa Guerrero; nephews Bill Wallace, Jim Grady and Billy Roark.
Elizabeth was laid to rest next to her husband, Edwin Fullenwider, in the veterans’ section at Odd fellows Cemetery on Dec. 21.
Everyone knows Elizabeth’s love for dogs. She had a special place in her heart for Norwegian Elkhounds. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation for Elizabeth to Home at Last Humane Society, 200 River Road, The Dalles, OR 97058.
