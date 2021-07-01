Elizabeth “Betty” Hartmann, age 94, died June 2, 2021, at her home in The Dalles, Ore.
Betty was born in Portland, Ore., to Walter and Vera Van Horn. The family moved to The Dalles when she was 10 years old. She graduated from The Dalles High and later in life attended classes at Columbia Gorge Community College. Betty married Chuck Hartmann in 1948.
Betty worked most of her adult years until retiring in 1989. The last 19 years of her working career were with the State of Oregon. She was most proud of her work with the Vocational Rehabilitation Department helping the disabled find employment. When not working, Betty volunteered her time in several areas, including Ecumenical Ministries of Eastern Oregon, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Democratic Party of Oregon and as a driver for dialysis patients. She was an avid amateur artist and was a member of The Dalles Art Club for many years.
Betty will be remembered for her laugh, love of color (all those matching outfits), appreciation of art, helping others and her wicked sense of humor. There was no guessing as what she was thinking.
Survivors include daughters Kay Hartmann (JoAnne) and Kathy Strong (Chuck), grandson Charlie Strong, granddaughter Libby Strong and nephew Don Budd (Marla). She was preceded in death by husband Chuck, sister Lucille Budd and sister Joann Van Horn.
Special thanks to The Springs at Mill Creek for their care the past eleven years.
No services to be held at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in The Dalles.
