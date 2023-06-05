Elijah Sky Pate was born on July 6, 2006, in Bangkok, Thailand, to Ben and Stephanie Pate. Elijah spent the first 6 months of his life living in Laos and then relocated with his parents and big sister to Spokane, Wash.
Elijah moved to Hood River, Ore., a few years later at age 3. He spent the rest of his 16 years in Hood River, where he loved spending time with his sister and friends climbing trees, collecting rocks, fishing, hunting, playing card games, skiing, and later 4 wheeling in his Jeep Cherokee, camping, 3D printing and flying his drone. Elijah was a quiet person but loved being around friends and family. He was kind hearted and always considerate of the feelings of others. He had a quick whit and a healthy amount of hilarious sarcasm.
Elijah fought and beat brain cancer at age 12 and persevered through 2 years of rehabilitation to regain the ability to walk, talk, and see. He was an inspiration to all.
Elijah was planning his senior year courses and looking at engineering colleges when he was diagnosed yet again with brain cancer, this time a very aggressive and terminal form. Elijah took this diagnosis in stride and his concern was for everyone but himself. Elijah’s parting concern was that his passing not cause people to lose faith in God. He wanted others to know that he loved God with all his heart and that they should put their trust in Him.
Elijah passed away at home on June 3, 2023, at 5 a.m. He leaves behind his loving parents, big sister, Faith, and so many loving friends and family. He was loved by all who knew him.
This is not goodbye, sweet boy. We know we will be seeing you again. A memorial service for Elijah will be held 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at Hope Ranch Lavender on Fir Mountain Road, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
