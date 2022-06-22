Edwin Byron Beck passed away on April 28, 2022, of natural causes in Vancouver, Wash. He was 81. Ed was born on Aug. 26, 1940, in The Dalles, Ore.
An enthusiastic outdoorsman, Ed loved to fish, hunt, ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycles and display his beloved show car, a mint-condition 1965 Chevy Impala, at area car shows, where he won many trophies, including at Hot August Nights in Reno, Nev., in 2018.
As a member of the Army, Ed was stationed in Fort Collins, Colo., and Corpus Christi, Texas. It was in Colorado that Ed met and married Sparkie Darlene Mullen.
Soon after the birth of their first child, Kelly, in Colorado Springs, the family returned to The Dalles, where Ed began a long career as a carpenter in the construction industry that included time in Grand Coulee and Burbank, Wash.
His work led him to Southwest Washington, where he would buy property in the Columbia River Gorge; "Dad's Mountain" is where he loved living the most!
At age 52, Ed began his career with BNSF Railway. Ed retired as a railroad worker in the Vancouver area and spent the last several years working on his property above the Cape Horn Lookout. Ed and Sparkie loved fishing, square dancing, growing a huge garden, canning vegetables, raising cattle and traveling as “snowbirds” to Arizona. Ed and Sparkie had many friends.
Ed is survived by his wife Sparkie Beck (Vancouver); daughter Kelly Lund and son-in-law Brian Lund (Washougal, Wash.); grandchildren Rachel and Rebecca Lund (Scottsdale, Ariz., and Washougal); son Byron Beck and son-in-law Juan Martinez (Portland, Ore.); as well as his sister Judy Smith and brother John Beck. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Grace Beck, of The Dalles.
A celebration of life will be held July 24 at 1 p.m. at Luepke Center in Vancouver.
