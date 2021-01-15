Edwin Fred Anghilante was born on Aug. 11, 1942, in St. Louis, Mo., and passed away on Nov. 28, 2020. Ed moved to The Dalles when he was 5 years old with his mom and dad and younger brother, Dennis. He attended St. Mary’s Academy and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1960. He went on to attend the University of Oregon on a track scholarship and was coached by Bill Bowerman. He was on the 1962 NCAA Track and Field Championship Team and was inducted into the U of O Sports Hall of Fame in 1992.
Ed earned a Bachelors in sociology from U of O and went on to earn a Masters in social work from the University of Utah. Ed worked for the State of Oregon as a caseworker, supervisor and branch manager for Adult and Family Services, Children’s Services Division, and Senior and Disabled Services. He retired when his children were in high school and was able to be very involved during their teen years.
Ed loved cars and would often help family and friends locate the perfect vehicle to meet their needs. Ed also loved to play golf and joined The Dalles Country Club in 1974, the same year that he married Mary. He would often tell her, “I think I’ve finally figured out the golf swing.” He worked hard at his golf game and had three holes in one over the course of his golfing life.
Ed cared about his family, friends and helping others. He was outgoing and friendly, with a big personality that included everyone. He is best remembered for his kind and tender heart.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his children, Lisa Carol Anghilante, Erin Dray (Travis), Blake Anghilante (Randi), and Caitlin Pederson (Barry); four grandsons, Sawyer and Thatcher Dray, Archer Anghilante, and Remy Pederson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Anghilante; his mother and stepfather, Alice and Fred Fax; and his father, Fred Anghilante.
There will be a celebration to honor Ed in August 2021. Please remember Ed by embracing your own kind and tender heart.
