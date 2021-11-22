Edward L. Engblom went with Jesus on Nov. 19, 2021. He was 76 years old.
Ed is preceded in death by his parents and brother Tom. He was a loving husband to Claudia (Lewis) Engblom, children April (Dana, and grandchildren Rebecca, Johnathan, Travis, Austin and Adam), and Crystal (McPherson and grandchildren Anthony, Richard, Connor and Joseph). He was loved by all who knew him.
Ed was born in Coos Bay, Ore. He was in the Navy for four years and in the Army National Guard for 26 years.
Viewing will be at Anderson’s Tribute Center, The Dalles, on Nov. 22. Funeral service will be on Nov. 27 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. There will be a streaming video on Nov. 27 at Anderson’s Tribute Center in Hood River. Burial will be on Nov. 29 at the Oddfellow’s Veteran Cemetery, The Dalles. He will be given full military honors.
We will miss Ed very much. He will always be in our minds and hearts.
We love you and miss you.
