Edna Margaret Dearixon Dorzab Chandler passed away on April 1, 2021, at Columbia Basin Care Facility in The Dalles, Ore., where she resided at the time of her passing. Two of her grandsons were there with her.
She born Jan. 5, 1922 ,to parents Edward Arthur and Stella (Burlingame) Dearixon at home in Missouri. She was a little girl weighing in at 2 pounds, 6 ounces and was 12 inches long. There were 12 children born to the Dearixon with Edna being number nine, one who passed away in infancy.
Edna went to school through eighth grade. There were many stories of her childhood, walking to school in the winter through snow, gathering eggs, and lots of work to do on the farm; everyone had to work. Her dad passed away in 1926 when Edna was 4 years old.
She grew up along the Missouri River and moved a lot during her childhood, always staying in Missouri until she married at 18 and moved to Oregon. Edna married Harold Wilbur Dorzab on Jan. 13, 1940, in California, Mo. They rode an Indian motorcycle out to Oregon in the winter of 1940.
Edna and Harold had four children, Jerry Wilbur, Richard Leo, Helen Jean and Sandra Lynn (Sandie). The later divorced in the 1980s. She remarried to Alvin Bruce Chandler in 1984 and he predeceased in 2005.
She was first a mom but had many other jobs and businesses throughout her life. She loved to babysit children and at times, four or five of them, all toddlers around the age of her daughter Sandie. Then, she and friend Lois Patton had a kindergarten in Edna’s home for three or four years. If you were in a class with Edna and Lois, please come to the service and honor both wonderful ladies.
She was also a dental assistant, a dress shop owner, had four restaurants, all the Parkdale-Mt. Hood area, and was the first woman president of the Hood River Chamber of Commerce. She loved politics and was on several committees’ for various politicians like Greg Walden, Paul Walden, and most known president Ronald Reagan.
She had a large family and was the last of her generation, although there are many cousins, nieces and nephews living all over the U.S. and beyond, She is survived by her children Jerry (Rose Anna) Dorzab, Helen (Dick) Irish, and Sandra (Ken) Fischer. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, 11 siblings, first husband Harold, granddaughter Jennifer Lynn, second husband Alvin and son Richard. Edna had many friends and made new friends anywhere she was but her best friend was her dog, Sparkle, who passed away December 2020.
Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Hood River Alliance Church, 2650 Montello Ave., Hood River.
Memorial contributions in memory of Edna can be made to Hood River senior center, Meals on Wheels, The Dalles senior center or The Dalles Meals on Wheels, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center.
