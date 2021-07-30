Edith M. (Sally) Graff, born Dec. 22, 1933, passed away peacefully July 16, 2021, in the I.C.U. at Mid-Columbia Medical Center surrounded by family members. She was a 1951 graduate of The Dalles High School and lived in The Dalles all her life.
Sally will be remembered for her love of painting with oils, acrylics and watercolors. Her artwork is proudly displayed on the walls in her home. Sally loved playing cards with family and friends, and she was very competitive to play with, taking a set over giving in. Sally also loved working in her forest that she planted over the years from a cherry orchard. She loved watering her flowers and noticing the changes through the seasons. Sally enjoyed other crafts to include crocheting afghans for loved ones.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents Floyd and Ethel Tibbets, sister Naomi Lindhorst, first husband Edward Gilbert, and son James Gilbert. Sally is survived by a blended family with her husband of 52 years, Thomas Graff; children Janet Gilbert, Julia (Danny) LaFrenz, Linda Brown, John Gilbert, Joan Gilbert, and Karen Graff; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her siblings Don Tibbets, Rita Sandall, Ruth Fulton, and Benny Tibbets.
The family wants to thank Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue, and Mid-Columbia Medical Center E.R. and I.C.U. doctors and nurses for their care of Sally. Sally touched many lives and will be missed.
No services at this time.
