Earl Lester McCoy left this earth on Feb. 19, 2023, following an illness at Peace Health SW Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash. Earl lived life on his own terms with his own style.
He had many interests in his life but almost six months ago the birth of his first grandson was his main focus, every minute of every day.
Earl was born in White Salmon, Wash., on August 16, 1962, at Skyline Hospital to Bruce and Arlene McCoy. He worked the last 25 years of his life as a finance manager and car salesman and had many lasting friendships in the industry, most recently living in Sandy before his stroke. After his stroke, he moved to the farm with his sister Connie in Centerville, Wash., where he learned to love Corgis and cows. The family all shared in his care, whether at night at his sister Lisa’s house or a weekend with his niece Danielle. Earl loved sports and, thanks to his niece and her husband, was able to go to hockey, soccer and baseball games after his stroke. He was a Cowboys football fan since he was a young boy. Earl loved to travel and work at winning the Lotto. He enjoyed spending time playing fetch with the Corgis on the farm and visiting with family.
Earl is survived by his son Jacob Scanlon of Wisconsin, daughter-in-law Katie and baby Michael, who was born with his grandpa’s beautiful blue eyes, brother Steven Myers, Candice Myers, Alan Myers, Lisa Weiss, Connie Kayser, nieces and nephews Dustin Weiss, Danielle, Rachel (Nick Rachel) Dusty Gunderson, Brandy Gunderson, Conrad Weiss, Jesse Robles, Matthew Meyers, Heather Meyers, Carrie Meyers, Jessica Meyers and numerous great nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by his mom Arlene McCoy and father Bruce McCoy.
Earl is already greatly missed by his family.
