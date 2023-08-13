Dylan Robert Lowe passed away suddenly on Aug. 6, 2023, in Portland, Ore., at the age of 29. He was born on Nov. 9,1993, to Richard and Susan Lowe in The Dalles, Ore.
Dylan graduated from The Dalles Wahtonka High School in 2012. During his time in school, he played football (where he led his team in interceptions his junior year), basketball and track (where he went to district his sophomore year). He went to several football and basketball camps.
He enjoyed summer trips with his mom and friends to KahNeTah, Wallowa Lake and the Oregon Coast. He went on many trips camping and floating the St. Joe River with the Rowland family. Dylan was kind, funny and wanted the best for everyone around him.
In his younger years, Dylan loved spending his summers with his brother Doug and cousins, being outdoors, running the hillside, catching critters, riding motorcycles, cliff jumping and fishing with his friends and spending time at the neighbors' pool.
Dylan was a certified mechanic and recently was a heavy equipment operator at Republic Services in Roosevelt, Wash.
Dylan married the love of his life Francys (Thomsen) on Sept. 18, 2022. They had his first child, Branston Robert Lowe, on April 9, 2023, and settled down in Benton City, Wash. Dylan was so very happy at the end of his life.
Dylan is survived by his wife, Francys; his son Branston; his daughter Burkleigh Jo Layne; his mother Susan Baldwin Lowe; his father Richard Lowe; his brothers Doug Baldwin and Skylar Lowe; beloved grandmother Donna Baldwin; stepbrother Kane; uncle Gary Lowe; aunt Shelly Hansen; in-laws Paige and Dusty Wells; brother-in-law Ira Hutchins; cousins Ashley McCanna (Erik), Bryan Hansen, Brittany Hansen and Alison Hansen; and many other cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandfathers Donald Baldwin and Robert Lowe and his grandmother Judy.
A celebration of life will be on Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. at Covenant Christian Church in The Dalles.
