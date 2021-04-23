Dwain E. White, 90, formerly of Spokane, White Salmon and Carson, Wash., passed away peacefully on April 2, 2021, at Infinity Hospice in Las Vegas, N.V.
Dwain was born in Moorewood, Okla., on July 6, 1930, to Lawson and Goldie (Lovelace) White, one of 10 children.
Dwain graduated from White Salmon High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army. Dwain worked for Williams & Co. (formerly El Paso Natural Gas and Northwest Pipeline) for more than 30 years as a line foreman and then inspector.
In 1955, he married Verna Kimbro of White Salmon and together they had a daughter, Bonnie. After the marriage ended, Dwain married Dona Jean Baker of Spokane and he adopted her three children (Kim, Mike and Marc). Dwain and Dona also had a son, Kevin. Dwain, Dona and their family moved to Ignacio, Colo., during Dwain’s career with Williams & Co. In retirement, they settled in Spokane and travelled frequently in the Southwest and Mexico with their RV. His wife Dona passed in 2007; Dwain re-married Verna in 2008 and they lived in White Salmon, then Carson. Although they recently divorced, they remained close friends. Dwain moved to Las Vegas in 2020 to be near his son.
Dwain is survived by daughter Bonnie DeGraf (Dave) of Carson; stepdaughter Kim Kleppelid (Kevin) of Baker, Mont.; stepsons Marc White of Bayfield, Colo., and Mike White of Spokane; and son Kevin White of Las Vegas; dear friend Verna White of Carson; and many nieces, nephews, siblings, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
No service is planned.
