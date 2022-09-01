It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Duane Craig Koops (Pops). He was born Dec. 26, 1951, in Fruita, Colo., to Audrey Marie Kohls and Tunis (Ben) Koops. He passed away Aug. 6, 2022, in Sturgis, S.D., at the age of 70. Leaving to mourn his passing are wife, Jean; daughters, Casha Munos and Sharman Thorson; sons, Keacan and Colten; brothers, Steve, Larry and Jerald; and many aunts, nieces and grandchildren.
There was a small private gathering with his family to lay him to rest on Sunday, Sept. 4 in their family columbarium located at Kelly Cemetery in Maupin, Ore.
A life celebration will be held at The Dalles Moose Lodge on Saturday, Sept. 17, where he was a loyal member for the last 20 years. Starting at 3 p.m. with a potluck, share love and memories, with music to follow in true Duane fashion. His family ask that all those who knew him join in this moment together.
