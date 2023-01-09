Loren Dean Halter, 86, was born July 14, 1936, in Jeffers, Minn., and left his earthly home to go to his heavenly home on Dec. 21, 2022. He was raised on a farm in southern Minnesota by his parents, Otto and Vera Halter. Loren graduated from Mountain Lake High School, Minn., in 1954 and went on to college at the University of Sioux Falls in S.D.
The day after graduation, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. After his discharge in 1962, he married Marjorie “Marge” Vollmer on June 29, 1963. Shortly after their marriage, Loren and Marge moved to Alton, Ill., where Loren was employed by Peavey Flour Mill Company as a chemist. At this time, Loren was applying to medical schools. He was in the medical division while in the army and felt a calling to follow medicine. Daughter Lisa was born in Alton and then the family moved to Kansas City, Mo., in 1968, where Loren attended the Kansas City College of Osteopathic Medicine (Kansas City University), graduating in 1972.
He re-entered the army to do an internship and residency in Family Practice Medicine at Fort Benning, Ga. Son Timothy was born at Martin Army Hospital in 1972. While in the army, Loren worked in the ER at Martin Army Hospital, and he was sent to Guatemala with the Engineering Battalion as the only doctor. He was sent to help and care for army personnel after the Guatemala earthquake in 1976.
Though he was reluctant to go to Guatemala, it was a life changing experience for him. He loved to tell the story of how he had to be tied down in his bunk to keep from falling out as the ship traveled through the Bermuda Triangle. He also had the honor of being able to deliver a villager’s baby when they came calling on him for help. It was this experience which gave him great joy and fondness for the very appreciative villagers. Upon his return to Fort Benning, he was awarded the Joint Service Commendation Medal.
After leaving the Army, a friend of Loren’s from medical school encouraged him to come to Kodiak, Alaska, to open a practice together. Loren worked his charms and promised Marge they would only go to Kodiak for two years. So, they loaded their white wood panel station wagon in 1978 to drive from Atlanta to Seattle, Wash., so they could ship their car to Kodiak Island. Loren truly enjoyed meeting and helping the people of Kodiak Island, where he and Marge lived for 29 years.
Retirement brought Loren and Marge to The Dalles, Ore., in 2007, where they built a house next to Loren’s sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Ray Hammer. Loren and Marge also enjoyed traveling during retirement to foreign countries with their good friends.
Loren is survived by his wife Marge; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Mohamad El Zein from Kirkland, Wash.; son, Tim Halter from Bend, Ore.; and grandchildren, Maya and Tia El Zein, and Ethan and Emerson Halter. He is also survived by his sister, Doris Hammer, of The Dalles; sister Shirley Olson from Boulder City, Nev.; and several nieces and nephews. Loren was proceeded in death by parents Otto and Vera Halter, brother Harold, and sisters Lorene Hammer, Norma Halter, and Donna Smith.
A celebration of Llife was held Jan. 7 at Zion Lutheran Church, The Dalles. Visit www.andersonstributecenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
