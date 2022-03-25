Dr. Alfred “Dennis” Alleman, 79, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at his home in The Dalles, Ore. Dennis was born in January 1943 in Seattle, Wash., to Myrtle Hope Alleman and Alfred Joseph Alleman.
Dennis lived with mother and father and his brother, Darryl, and sister, Marilyn, in Unalaska, Alaska, and Las Vegas, Nev., during his childhood and graduated from Rancho High School, Las Vegas, in 1961. He attended UNLV for a year before he was accepted into the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., where he was a proud Navy Orsman graduating in 1966. He served in the Navy as a fighter pilot for several years after graduation from the Naval Academy.
After leaving the Navy, Dennis attended the Medical College of Georgia and graduated to become a distinguished dentist and Fellow of the American Academy of Dentistry. After serving as a dentist in the Indian Health Service in Oklahoma and Pendelton, Ore., he established his private dental practice in The Dalles and retired after almost 30 years of practicing dentistry in The Dalles.
Dennis was a wonderful man who loved his family, his Alaskan Native heritage, his Catholic faith and adventure. He enjoyed hiking, biking, scuba diving, rowing, golfing, paddling in his rowboat, and looking for the next great viewpoint. He loved to travel and explore. He was a lifelong learner, always curious and eager to understand more of the world and challenge himself to try new things. His appreciation of the beauty of nature and savoring all those little and big moments in life are definitely passed on to all who love him.
Dennis met and married Carolyn Estelle Horton in 1966. In addition to his wife Carolyn Horton Alleman, Dennis is survived by his daughter Alice Hope Alleman (Kristy Fleming) of Portland, Ore.; daughter Wendy Alleman Denham (David Denham) and their two daughters, Lauren Hope and Rachel Ellen of Tigard, Ore.; and his son Alfred Charles Alleman of The Dalles.
A memorial service for Dennis will take place on Monday March 28 at 2 p.m. at Libby, Spencer & Powell, 1100 Kelly Ave., The Dalles.
