Douglas Eugene Woolsey was born in The Dalles, Ore., on March 18, 1938, to Harold and Doris Woolsey. Doug grew up on Trevitt’s street neighborhood with his elder sister, Joan, and younger siblings, Bonnie and Sam. Doug grew up interested in playing football, baseball and basketball. Doug began learning how to play the piano and clarinet in his early youth. Doug also loved to play marbles as a young man and won the Oregon State marble tournament in 1950.
Doug attended the University of Oregon, enlisted and served in the National Guard. After graduation with a Bachelor’s degree in business, Doug joined the sales team at Firestone Corporation. Doug married and had two daughters and resided in San Jose, Calif. In 1969, Doug and his family moved back to the Dalles and started working at the family tire business Woolsey Tires with his father, Harold, and brother, Sam.
In 1978 Doug became a real estate agent and began selling real estate with Realty World. In 1980, Doug was awarded the title of the “Million Dollar Man” as he had sold a million dollars’ worth of properties that year. Doug later moved on and worked at Booth and Kelly Real estate and Insurance. Doug eventually opened his own office, Doug Woolsey Realtor, on Washington Street.
Doug was accomplished musician and performer. He played woodwind horns for various bands throughout his lifetime. Doug played clarinet and toured with the High Five Polka Band for more than 30 years, played saxophone in the Gateway Presbyterian Church Praise Band for more than 20 years, and was a member of local Jazz Bands and performed with the Gorge Winds Concert Band as well as other local musicians both professionally and just for the love of playing.
Doug had a deep faith and love for Jesus Christ. He was a devoted member of Gateway Presbyterian Church, a member of the Full Gospel Businessman Fellowship International, the men's bible study group at Gateway, he regularly studied his bible and was an attendant of Christian retreats and revivals. Doug had great affection for the service and members at The Life in Christ Center and Christian Science Church, both of The Dalles.
Doug passed away on April 9, 2021. He is survived by his two daughters and their families, Daliea Thompson, Rebecca and her husband Martin Gooch, both of The Dalles, Ore.; sister Joan (Woolsey) Martin of Elma Wash.; brother Samuel and his wife Ann Marie Woolsey of the Dalles; four grandchildren, Leion Thompson, Errol Gooch, Aislynn Gooch and her husband Kevin McHale, and Evan Gooch; very special great-granddaughter, Serene Gooch; and his much loved great-nephew Arthur Woolsey, who Doug nicknamed “Lil Abner.”
A celebration of life and memorial for Doug will be held on Saturday May 8 at Gateway Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m., where friends and family are invited to attend. This event is also available in a livestream format and will be available for viewing on the The Dalles Gateway Presbyterian Church Web page and Facebook page.
Memorial donations can be made to Gateway Presbyterian church in honor of Douglas Woolsey.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.