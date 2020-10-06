Douglas Allen Warrington, 76, of Baker City, Ore., and formerly of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Sept. 27, 2020, from cancer. Born April 6, 1944, in Eugene, Ore., he moved to Bend, Ore., in 1946 and graduated from Bend High School in 1962.
Doug married Paula on Sept. 1, 1979. He was a banker for 42 years before his retirement.
He is survived by his wife Paula; daughters Diana and Sarah (Doug); sons Corey (Lisa) and Jason (Laura); 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Brian.
Doug’s parents, George and Betty Warrington, preceded him in death, as well as his brothers Danny and Dennis.
His hobbies included fly fishing, hunting, and making custom fly rods. He especially enjoyed spending time with his wife and their two dogs. Doug was an avid Oregon Duck fan.
At his request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.