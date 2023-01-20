Dorothy Elizabeth Banes Wiley, 98, former resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at her son’s home in San Marcos, Calif., Dec. 19, 2022. She was born in Sigourney, Iowa, Sept. 12, 1924, the youngest of five children to Chester and Sadie (Bair) Banes.
She married Dick Wiley on Dec. 31, 1944, in Sigourney. After living many years there, they moved to The Dalles in 1968 with their daughter, Carol, to be near the Wiley relatives. Their adult sons, Don and Randy, were living on their own.
Here in The Dalles, Dick and Dorothy purchased and operated Columbia Travel until 1987. It gave them an opportunity to travel to many places around the world. They were members of the United Church of Christ, Congregational. They enjoyed played bridge with their couples’ bridge club.
After Dick’s death in 2002, Dorothy continued to play with four women’s clubs. Dorothy belonged to PEO, Chapter E J. She was known for her kindness, her delicious pies and love for friends and family.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Don. She is survived by Carol, Randy (Connie) and her adult grandchildren T.C., Kyle, Angela, Sadie, Amanda, Melanie, Ryan, and Nathan, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A memorial Service for Dorothy will be held at 1 p.m. on Sat., Feb. 4, at the UCCC, 111 Fifth St., The Dalles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.