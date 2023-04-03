Dorothy Marjean Norman was born on Sept. 3, 1940, in Cameron, Mont., to Burley and Mary Covey. She passed away suddenly at her home March 24, 2023. She lived in Montana until she was around 15 years old. Then her family moved to Odell, Ore., where she attended Wy’ east High School.
From there her only desire was to be a wife and mother. The Lord blessed her and fulfilled that desire with five children, Lynn, Sherry, Jimmy, Mark, and Jon, and three stepchildren, Gary, Barbara and Roy.
Dorothy was an amazing servant of our Lord Jesus and had a great love for all her family and friends. She loved her garden of dahlias and the beautiful Mount Hood on Trout Creek Ridge, where she resided.
She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck Norman, her parents, her brother Dean, sons Jimmy and Jon and stepson Gary. Dorothy is survived by three sisters, Jessie, Mary Martha and Becky; sister-in-law Renee; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She will be greatly missed and forever loved by all who knew her. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Matthew 25:23: Her Lord said unto her, well done good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things. I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the JOY of the Lord!
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
