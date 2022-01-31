Surrounded by family, Dorothy A. Mellenthin died peacefully on Jan. 22, 2022, in Hood River, Ore. She was 98 years old.
Born to loving parents Ted and Ola Hackett, Dorothy enjoyed more than nine decades in the Hood River Valley as daughter, wife, mother and member of many community and friend groups. She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Virginia Hackett Keller; her husband Pat Evans, who died in World War ll; her husband of 53 years, Walter Mellenthin; and her fiancée Ray Gaulke. Dorothy is survived by her daughters Judy Gaulke (Mike Gaulke), Kay Mellenthin (Clark Compton), and Jan Mellenthin (Norm Hobson); granddaughters Maija Wade (Brian Wade), Laurel Gunderson (Shasta Towler), and Kirstin Gunderson (Jenni Scott); great-grandchildren Marshall, Ryker, Jackson and Anessa.
Please view Dorothy’s full obituary at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, where tributes to Dorothy’s life may be left. A memorial in Dorothy’s honor will be scheduled in the spring and announced at a later date.
The family suggests memorials to Oregon Public Broadcasting in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.