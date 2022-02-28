Dorothy B. Boyer (Bettencourt) passed away peacefully on Feb. 1, 2022, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., for the last 15 years. Dorothy was born to her parents, Louis and Evelyn Bettencourt, on Dec. 3, 1932.
Dorothy will be remembered for her gardening, cooking baking, conversations and opinions. Dorothy raised her children in a warm inviting home, where their friends were always welcome; many of them still refer to her as “mom.” In later years, it was the grandkids turn to also enjoy GDot, a name that was bestowed on her by a granddaughter. Mom loved her family being close and always wanted to be the one feeding and being a part of every conversation, no matter how many were going on.
Dorothy is survived by her three siblings, Laura Hanks, Colorado Springs, Co., Frank Bettencourt (Garnett), Condon, Ore., and Don Bettencourt, Condon; her four children, Bruce Nicholson, Richland, Ore., Delbert Nicholson (Joy), The Dalles, Kathy Frischman (Randy), Phoenix, Ore., and Kurt Nicholson (Donna), Medford, Ore.; stepdaughter Debra Boyer (George), Seattle, Wash.; and 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Mom was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Evelyn Bettencourt, husbands Delbert (Tex) Nicholson and Jackson (Jack) Boyer, and stepson Daniel Boyer.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on March 26 at the Condon Cemetery, 18471 Cottonwood Lane, Condon. A lunch and get together following the service is planned at the Condon Elks Lodge.
