On Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in White Salmon, Wash., surrounded by family, our precious and loving, wife, mother, grandma, aunt and friend Doris Jean Reeves peacefully left this earth and went home to be with the Lord at the age of 88.
Doris Jean was born in St. Clair County, Gerster, Mo., on Jan. 18, 1935, to Roy Ray Slocum and Dora Florence Baumgarden. She was the oldest daughter of five children and one half-sister. On Jan. 8, 1952, Doris married Merle Reeves in Huntsville, Ark. They lived in Eldorado Springs, Mo., then Ottawa and Lawrence, Kan., until moving to Underwood, Wash., in 1954. Then in 1961, they found their dream property in Husum, Wash., where she lived out the rest of her life with all of her children and many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren also living nearby.
Doris Jean was the ultimate homemaker — she always enjoyed cooking and serving meals to her family and friends. One could always find “fresh baked goodies.” She also enjoyed gardening, sewing, assisting Merle with the farming, square dancing, and playing pinochle or Mexican train with any willing participant.
Merle and Doris spent 35 years touring around the U.S. in their RV. Doris really enjoyed her sunny warm winters in Arizona. She was especially dedicated to attending sporting and other events to cheer on and support her children and grandchildren, always fully equipped with a cooler full of treats to share.
Survivors include her husband, Merle Reeves; children, Shirley Landgren, Sheryl Verley, Dennis Reeves, and Denise Bell; sister, Opal Wilson and brother, Ivan Slocum; 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Calvin and Alvin Slocum, and her half-sister, Sharon Lawler.
Doris’s funeral and celebration of life will be held at Grace Baptist Church in White Salmon at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, followed by food fellowship. A graveside service will then follow at Klickitat County Cemetery located on Snowden Road, White Salmon. Memorial donations may be made in Doris’s name to the missionary fund at Grace Baptist Church, The Skyline Foundation, or Columbia High School Baseball Boosters Club. The family of Doris would like to give special thanks to the Skyline Staff for their heartfelt care for our Mom and compassion for our family.
