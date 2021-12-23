Doreen Koch (83) passed away on Nov. 19, 2021, in The Dalles, Ore. Doreen was born on Sept. 23,1938, in Bremerton, Wash., to Alvin and Florence Swanstrom. In her earliest years, she lived in California, New York and Maryland. By elementary school, her dad had retired from the Navy and she grew up in Kenmore, Wash. During her junior high and high school years, she was very active in the Girls League and Theta Rho- a girls club sponsored by the Odd fellows and Rebekahs.
She played piano, organ, harmonica and loved horses. She was active at Kenmore Baptist Chapel and became a Christian in the summer of eighth grade. Doreen had always wanted to be a nurse and to pursue her dream, she joined the U.S. Navy in October 1956. She attended Hospital Corps School and was assigned to Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital.
She met, fell in love and married her first husband, Bob Dugger at Camp Pendleton. They were married there in April 1958. Doreen and Bob shared 27 years of marriage. After they were both honorably discharged from the Navy, they moved to Kenmore to start a family. They also lived in Renton, Wash., and Libby, Mont. She sold Beeline clothes, raised rabbits, had her own needlecraft business and art/framing shop. She was active in 4-H leadership and loved and excelled at knitting, crocheting, quilting, counted cross stitch and gardening. Doreen and Bob had four children during this time.
In 1985, Doreen moved to The Dalles, Ore. She met the love of her life, Bob Koch, and they were married in February 1988. Doreen and Bob had many fun adventures and shared 33 years of marriage together.
Doreen had a very busy and fulfilling life in Oregon. She worked for a wonderful physician, Dr. Fran Yuhas, up until she retired and then was also privileged to work with PC Valerie Hiveley-Blatz. Doreen was an active member of The Dalles community, which included being active in Relay for Life and The Scarlet Begonias-Red Hat ladies society. Doreen and Bob were both cancer survivors and together created The Pink Project, which assembles “We Care” packages to help women understand they are not alone in their battle with cancer. In her later years, Doreen continued to love and enjoy spending time with Bob. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting, reading, antiquing, enjoying her dogs and cats, and doting on her blended family of six children, 10 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Robert “Bob” Koch; children Beth Dunn (Alan), Mike Dugger (Katie), Kevin Dugger, Val Frakes (Jack), Brian Koch (Kim), and Jim Koch (Martha); grandchildren Jared, Janae, Rachel, Kary, Kyle, Emma, Ethan, Nathan, Kelsey and Taylor; great-grandchildren Ory, Mila, Georgie, Paxton, Lucy, Lylah and Logan; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Doreen (Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma) is already so missed, and we would like to remember and honor her with a celebration of life that will be held in The Tri-Cities area in Spring 2022. The date, time and place will be announced at a later date. All of her friends and family are invited to join us.
