Donovan Keith Doroski of Hood River, Ore., passed away On Nov. 20, 2022, surrounded by family at OHSU in Portland, Ore. He was born on Aug. 29, 1993, in Mons, Belgium, to Isabelle Alicia Amory Doroski and Keith Thomas Doroski. He attended schools in Hood River, graduating from HRVHS with the class of 2011.
Donovan is survived by his partner Hannah Hart; father Keith Doroski; mother Isabelle Doroski; grandmother Mary Doroski; sister Coralie Flackus (Matt); sister Keisha Doroski; brother Kevin Doroski (Jaymee); sister Julie Adams (Peter); his nephews and nieces Wesley Flackus, Corbin Flackus, Alina Flackus, Pepper Doroski, Noah Adams, and Ayla Doroski; and his pet dog Stella Mignonette Thermopolis Doroski.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandmother Mireille Amory (1995), maternal grandfather Jean-Pierre Amory (2000), paternal grandfather Anthony Doroski (2010), and sister Kira Doroski (2021).
Donovan loved growing up in the Gorge, skiing, fishing, four-wheeling, mountain biking and exploring were his main interests, but the words “I’m bored” were not in his vocabulary. He loved traveling, and has been to several countries, many national parks, and with help from the community, realized his lifelong dream of going to Machu Picchu in Peru.
A friend to many, an inspiration to all who know his story, he leaves behind a trail of light and love, grace and strength, smiles, and memories. He was grateful for his community and its support, but always preferred giving to receiving.
Donations can be made to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.lls.org; or to the family at gofund.me/ee62499d.
A celebration of life for Donovan will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
