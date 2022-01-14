Donna Lee Robertson, our mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022, to be with her Lord and Savior. Donna had been living with her daughter, Julie, and son-in-law, Pete Nicholson, after she broke her hip in June 2021.
Donna was born to Herbert and Lela Dohm on Jan. 19, 1933. She attended St. Mary’s school for primary education and then transferred to The Dalles High School to complete her education and graduated in 1951. It was during these high school years she would meet Jack Robertson, whom she married on March 28, 1953.
During her high school years, Donna worked at Craig’s office supply and then the First National Bank of Oregon until she moved to San Diego to be with Jack in 1953-1954 after he returned from his Naval duty in Hawaii. After Donna and Jack returned to The Dalles, she returned to working at the First National Bank until she retired after their son, Jay, was born. She also did some modeling for the bank. She went on to babysit for other families so she could be at home with Julie, Jay and Jon. Once all her children were in school, Donna started working for Jesse’s flower shop for a number of years until she opened her own cleaning business. She retired from her business to take care of Jack when he had his stroke in 1996. She had breast cancer in her early 50s and went on to beat it. She then volunteered for “reach for recovery” for a number of years.
Donna had various hobbies, but her favorite hands down was to be friends with everyone she met. Shopping with Donna was an adventure because she could never just run in and out. She chatted with everyone she knew and some people she didn’t know. Her other hobbies were spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, working crossword puzzles, knitting, gardening, reading, riding motorcycles with Jack, and camping. Donna also reconnected with Vern Sewell in 2008. They enjoyed spending time together until his death in 2018.
Donna was diagnosed with dementia in 2015 and was able to stay in her home until late 2019. She then went back and forth between Vancouver, Wash., and The Dalles, with all of her children and her daughter-in-law caring for her. We also want to thank the caregivers at Bobbi’s Way and Nancy Nations, her caregiver in Vancouver.
Mom was predeceased by her husband Jack Robertson in 2006, her mother and father in 1977 and 1967, and her older brother, who passed in 1931 at age 8 months. Donna is survived by her children Julie (and Pete) Nicholson, Jay Robertson (and Wendy Hernandez), Jon (and Amy) Robertson; grandchildren Jonathan Robertson (and Kyria Bracco), Amanda Fletcher (and Dylan), Ashley Rickett (and Mark), and Abby Robertson (Taylor Chamberlain), and great-grandchild Jaxon Bracco.
A celebration of life has been planned for May 7 between 1-4 p.m. at the First Christian Church in The Dalles, unless there is another COVID outbreak. There was a private viewing on Jan. 12 and there will be a private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.
